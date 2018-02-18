Three Arrested For Heroin

Three Green River residents were arrested yesterday after heroin was allegedly found during a traffic stop.

On February 17, 2018 at approximately 8:20 PM Detectives from the Rock Springs Police Departments’ Street Crimes Unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near 70 Uinta Drive in Green River, Wyoming.

During the course of the traffic stop a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper arrived with his narcotics detection canine. The Trooper deployed his canine partner around the vehicle who alerted to the odor of controlled substances in the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle Detectives and Troopers located a Felony amount of heroin in the vehicle along with used syringes, spoons, and items that would indicate heroin was being consumed in the vehicle.

Detectives discovered that the three subjects had just returned from Utah where they had purchased the heroin to bring back to Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

Kathleen Anderson (28) was arrested for Felony Unlawful Possession of Heroin and Felony Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of Heroin, Jakob Taggart (31) was arrested for Felony Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of Heroin and Misdemeanor Possession of Heroin, Skyler Taggart (29) was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Heroin.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.