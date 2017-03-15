Three Dead In Fatal Crash North Of Lander

A fatal crash north of Lander, Wyoming has resulted in three deaths. The crash occurred on March 14th at 8:12 p.m. on Wyoming State Highway 789 at mile post 84 approximately two miles north of Lander.

According to WHP, an 18-year-old male resident of Lander, a 20-year old-male resident of Greybull, Wyoming, and a 15-year-old female resident of Hudson, Wyoming, all sustained fatal injuries on scene from the crash.

All three of the fatalities were traveling together northbound on WY-789 in a 2003 Honda Pilot SUV. The SUV failed to properly negotiate a left-hand curve in the highway as the vehicle drifted to the east. The SUV was overcorrected sending the SUV into a counter-clockwise spin. During the spin, the SUV entered the southbound lanes of WY-789 and collided with a southbound 1993 Chevrolet Silverado.

Excessive speed and driver inattention are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the 16th, 17th, and 18th highway fatalities in Wyoming for 2017. There were 10 fatalities during this same time period in 2016.

Next-of-Kin notifications have not been confirmed at the time of this release. This release will be updated once the notifications have been confirmed.