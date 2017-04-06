Latest

Three Injured In Crash On U.S. 191, Highway Closed

April 6, 2017

UPDATE: U.S. 191 north has reopened after this crash.

A head-on collision between two trucks has sent three people to the hospital and closed both lanes of U.S. 191 north for an unknown amount of time.

The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. near mile post 126 on U.S. 191, between Daniel Junction and Bondurant.

According to WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha, the crash occurred when a southbound Chevy pickup and a northbound Dodge pickup collided head on.

Both male drivers were transported to a medical facility by air-ambulance, and a female passenger from the southbound Chevy was transported to a medical facility by ground ambulance. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash immediately forced the closure of US 191/ US 189 from Daniel Junction to Bondurant, and it currently remains closed.  The estimated opening time is about 5 p.m. today.  Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

The crash remains under investigation and crews are working to clear the area.

Photo Provided by WYDOT

