Three New Canines Join Sheriff’s Office and Search & Rescue

The county’s canine law enforcement and search and rescue resources expanded recently with the addition of three special dogs fresh from training along with their handlers, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Thursday.

K9 Deputy Huk is 1½ years old. A German Shepard, he is certified in patrol and narcotics work and is currently assigned to his new partner, Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller.

K9 Deputy Gino, a two-year-old German Shepard/Belgian Malinois mix, is also patrol- and narcotics-certified. His new partner is Deputy Sheriff David Henderson.

Gino and Huk came from Working Dogs International, LLC, of Longford, Kansas, which made a donation of a third dog, Niki, to Sweetwater County Search & Rescue. Niki, a trained tracking canine originally from Holland, will be working with S&R veteran Russ Hemmert.