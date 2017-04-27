Latest

Three New Canines Join Sheriff’s Office and Search & Rescue

April 27, 2017

From left to right: Deputy Sheriff Buller with K9 Deputy Huk; Russ Hemmert of Search & Rescue and Niki; and Deputy Sheriff Henderson with K9 Deputy Gino. Photos provided by SWCSO

The county’s canine law enforcement and search and rescue resources expanded recently with the addition of three special dogs fresh from training along with their handlers, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Thursday.

K9 Deputy Huk is 1½ years old. A German Shepard, he is certified in patrol and narcotics work and is currently assigned to his new partner, Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller.

K9 Deputy Gino, a two-year-old German Shepard/Belgian Malinois mix, is also patrol- and narcotics-certified. His new partner is Deputy Sheriff David Henderson.

Gino and Huk came from Working Dogs International, LLC, of Longford, Kansas, which made a donation of a third dog, Niki, to Sweetwater County Search & Rescue. Niki, a trained tracking canine originally from Holland, will be working with S&R veteran Russ Hemmert.

 

 

