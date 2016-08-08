Three People Die in Crash Near Evanston

A Rock Springs resident and two Nevada residents died in a crash east of Evanston on Thursday.

According to a release from Wyoming Highway Patrol, Kari Koritnik, 37 of Rock Springs, a 25-year-old man, and a 26-year old woman (both with listed addresses in Indian Springs, Nevada) died in the crash. The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday near mile post eight on Interstate 80, approximately two miles east of Evanston.

Joseph Campbell, 37 of Rock Springs, and an unnamed 27-year-old man from Conroe, Texas, were both transported by air ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. The Texas man is currently in critical condition. The WHP release did not provide information on Campbell’s condition.

According to the release from WHP, Campbell was driving west on I-80 in a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle was driven into a chain-up pull-off area at highway speeds. The Tahoe crashed into the trailer of a commercial truck which was parked in the pull-off area.

None of the four passengers in the Tahoe were wearing seat belts. All of those who suffered injuries, including fatal injuries, were in the Tahoe at the time of the crash.

Serhiy Shkolniy, a 48-year-old resident of Sacramento, California, was in the sleeper berth of the parked commercial truck at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol and drug use as well as the lack of seat belt use are being investigated as contributing factors in this crash that marked the 58th, 59th and 60th highway fatalities in Wyoming for 2016. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.

The investigation is still ongoing. Potential charges are pending.