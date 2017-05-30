Three Potential Candidates Selected for House District 48

Three people were chosen to move forward in the selection process for a new representative for House District 48 during a meeting tonight.

Clark Stith, Rick Cozad, and Aaron Woodbury have been selected by Sweetwater County Republican Party members who represent House District 48.

The three candidate names will now go before the Sweetwater County Commission. The commissioners will then decide which of the three nominees will fill the open position.

The seat for House District 48 was left open following the resignation of former representative Mark Baker. Baker resigned effective May 15, 2017 in order to move out of the district and open a business in Green River.