Throws Group to Compete at Colorado School of Mines on Saturday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 22, 2018) – Powell native Garrett Lynch will be among the throwers that Wyoming track & field assistant coach Carrie Lane will take to Golden, Colorado, for the Mines Nature’s Bakery Invite on Saturday. Also representing the Brown & Gold will be Addison Henry, Emelda Malm-Annan, Hap FrketichDamon Unland and Kirk Unland.

Seniors Lynch and Damon Unland finished back-to-back in the discus at the outdoor season opener, the Jerry Quiller Classic, last weekend. Lynch tossed 161 feet, 11 inches for third place at the meet in Boulder, Colo., while Unland threw 158-9 in his 2017-18 season debut. Unland, the reigning Mountain West men’s hammer throw champion, will begin his conference title defense in the event on Saturday.

Damon’s younger brother, redshirt freshman Kirk Unland, will be competing in just his second meet since February 2017 on Saturday after redshirting the 2017 outdoor season and 2017-18 indoor season. Unland took fifth place in the shot put last Saturday in Boulder.

Frketich and Malm-Annan will each be making their outdoor season debuts at the Crouch Field Events Complex in Golden, while Henry will don the Brown & Gold after competing unattached in Boulder last Saturday. Malm-Annan begins a chase at her second consecutive all-conference selection in the women’s hammer throw, an event in which she is ranked third on the UW all-time list.

Field events will begin at 10 a.m. MT Saturday at the Mines Nature’s Bakery Invite.