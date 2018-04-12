Thursday, April 12th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 24 mph becoming west 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.