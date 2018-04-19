Thursday, April 19th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.