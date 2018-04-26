Thursday, April 26th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.