Thursday, April 5th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 1 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 1 am and 4 am, then scattered snow showers after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers likely before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 am and 4 am, then a chance of snow showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.