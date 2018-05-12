Thursday Auto Accident In Utah Takes Life Of Rock Springs Woman

A one vehicle rollover Thursday on Interstate 80 in Summit County, Utah has taken the life of Rock Springs resident Karen Nelson and sent two other Rock Springs residents to a Salt Lake City hospital.

At the time of the accident the vehicle was being driven by Nelson’s son, Chad Nelson with her husband Bud Nelson a passenger in the front seat. Reports say Karen Nelson was riding in the pickup’s rear seat.

KUTV.com in Salt Lake reports that Karen Nelson suffered significant head trauma and was flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital were she later passed.

Both Chad and Bud Nelson were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital with unspecified injuries. No update on their current conditions is available.