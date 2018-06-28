Thursday, June 28th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.