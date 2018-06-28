Thursday, June 28th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 87.
