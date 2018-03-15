Thursday, March 15th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 11 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.