Thursday, March 22nd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – A 10 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.