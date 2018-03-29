Thursday, March 29th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
