Thursday, March 29th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.