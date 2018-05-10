Thursday, May 10th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Isolated showers between 9 am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.