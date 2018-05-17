Thursday, May 17th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.