Thursday, May 24 Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Memorial Day – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.