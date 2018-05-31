Thursday, May 31st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.