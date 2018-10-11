Thursday, October 11th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.