Thursday, September 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.