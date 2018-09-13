Thursday, September 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
