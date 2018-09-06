Thursday, September 6th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
