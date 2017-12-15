Results from yesterday’s first day of the Flaming Gorge Classic being played at both Rock Springs High School and various Green River Schools.
In Thursday’s girls play:
Lyman 59 – Rock Springs 54
Thunder Basin 78 – Green River 46
Rawlins 50 – Pinedale 46
Rawlins 58 – Jackson 53
Evanston 46 – Cheyenne Central 27
Mountain View 64 – Rich County, Utah 30
Today’s local girls schedule:
Cheyenne Central vs. Lyman 11:20/Green River
Thunder Basin vs. Evanston 2:40pm/Green River Lincoln School
Cheyenne Central vs. Pinedale 4:20/Green River Lincoln School
Rich County, Utah vs. Green River 6:00 pm/Green River
Rawlins vs. Rock Springs 4:20 pm/Rock Springs
Jackson vs. Mountain View 6:00 pm/Green River Lincoln School
In Thursday’s boys play:
Rock Springs 81 – Rawlins 55
Green River 75 – Dayton, Idaho Westside 60
Jackson 57 – Lyman 38
Evanston 56 – Thunder Basin 48
Grace, Idaho 63 – Pinedale 48
Rich County, Utah 52 – Lyman 31
Montpelier, Idaho 64 – Mountain View 47
Today’s local boys schedule:
Lyman vs. Grace, Idaho 9:40 am/Green River
Jackson vs. Dayton, Idaho 1:00pm/Green River
Rawlins vs. Montpelier 1:00pm/Rock Springs
Mountain View vs. Grace, Idaho 2:40/Green River
Pinedale vs. Evanston 2:40 pm/Rock Springs
Thunder Basin vs. Green River 4:20pm/Green River
Rich County, Utah vs. Rock Springs 6:00pm/Rock Springs
Today’s Broadcast: Rock Springs Lady Tigers will take on Rawlins at 4:20 pm with the Tiger boys to follow against Rich County, Utah around 6:00 pm. Both of those game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 4:00 pm
Be the first to comment on "Thursday’s Results From The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament"