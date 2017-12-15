Thursday’s Results From The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament

Results from yesterday’s first day of the Flaming Gorge Classic being played at both Rock Springs High School and various Green River Schools.

In Thursday’s girls play:

Lyman 59 – Rock Springs 54

Thunder Basin 78 – Green River 46

Rawlins 50 – Pinedale 46

Rawlins 58 – Jackson 53

Evanston 46 – Cheyenne Central 27

Mountain View 64 – Rich County, Utah 30

Today’s local girls schedule:

Cheyenne Central vs. Lyman 11:20/Green River

Thunder Basin vs. Evanston 2:40pm/Green River Lincoln School

Cheyenne Central vs. Pinedale 4:20/Green River Lincoln School

Rich County, Utah vs. Green River 6:00 pm/Green River

Rawlins vs. Rock Springs 4:20 pm/Rock Springs

Jackson vs. Mountain View 6:00 pm/Green River Lincoln School

In Thursday’s boys play:

Rock Springs 81 – Rawlins 55

Green River 75 – Dayton, Idaho Westside 60

Jackson 57 – Lyman 38

Evanston 56 – Thunder Basin 48

Grace, Idaho 63 – Pinedale 48

Rich County, Utah 52 – Lyman 31

Montpelier, Idaho 64 – Mountain View 47

Today’s local boys schedule:

Lyman vs. Grace, Idaho 9:40 am/Green River

Jackson vs. Dayton, Idaho 1:00pm/Green River

Rawlins vs. Montpelier 1:00pm/Rock Springs

Mountain View vs. Grace, Idaho 2:40/Green River

Pinedale vs. Evanston 2:40 pm/Rock Springs

Thunder Basin vs. Green River 4:20pm/Green River

Rich County, Utah vs. Rock Springs 6:00pm/Rock Springs

Today’s Broadcast: Rock Springs Lady Tigers will take on Rawlins at 4:20 pm with the Tiger boys to follow against Rich County, Utah around 6:00 pm. Both of those game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 4:00 pm