Tickets Available For Red Desert Humane Society Purse Raffle

Tickets are currently available for the “7th Annual Pampurr Yourself Purse and Jewelry Auction” hosted by Red Desert Human Society.

Tickets are $25 each and tables for ten people can be purchased for $250. Tickets are available for purchase at the Red Desert Humane Society, Rock Springs Chamber, and Green River Chamber.

The purse auction serves as a fundraiser for Red Desert Humane Society.

The event features both a silent and live auction with nearly 300 jewelry and purses up for bid. A full buffet dinner will be available and “the flea-less Flea Market” is open to all those bargain shoppers out there. One person will win the “Pick of the Litter” and have the chance to choose an item from the Live Auction before the sale begins.

The Purse Auction takes place at 6 p.m. on January 28th at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs.