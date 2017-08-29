Tickets Available Thursday to Currently-Serving Military and Veterans for Military Appreciation Day on September 23rd

Laramie, Wyo. (Aug. 29, 2017) — UW Athletics and Cowboy Football will again be hosting Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 23rd as the Cowboys face off versus the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors at War Memorial Stadium.

Each year through donations by Cowboy fans and a match provided by UW Athletics, free tickets are made available to currently-serving military, veterans and their families through VETTIX. Veterans are strongly encouraged to sign up and get verified via VETTIX as soon as possible as the process may take a few days. Once verified, the ticket application process is simple.

Those new to VETTIX can create their account at this link: https://www.vettix.org/ref/242534. Select “CREATE AN ACCOUNT” located in the upper right hand corner. Simply follow the instructions to begin creating your account. You will need to validate your military/veteran status by providing a copy of one of the requested documents and a valid photo ID.

In addition, a very small amount of tickets will be made available to veterans through the Wyoming Veterans’ Commission for those who do not receive tickets through VETTIX or do not have access to a computer. Additionally, once donated tickets have been exhausted, a ticket discount will be available to currently-serving military, veterans and their families for tickets purchased in advance or the day of the game (with proper ID).

Kickoff time for Wyoming vs. Hawai’i will be determined at a later date by ESPN. Game times and specific outlets for ESPN Network games (e.g. ESPN, ESPN2, etc.) are generally announced 12 days in advance of those games.

We look forward to seeing you at the UW Military Appreciation Day on September 23rd.

For more information on Military Appreciation Day, or to request tickets if you do not have access to VETTIX, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission (307) 777-8152. You must contact the Commission by September 14th if you are interested in tickets.