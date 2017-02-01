Tiger Boys Climb To Number Three In 4A Basketball Poll

The Rock Springs Tigers have won their last three games, all conference games. This week they climb to number three in the latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media 4A Basketball Poll. This week will be a great test for the Tigers as they host top rated Casper Kelly Walsh (3-0, 10-2) on Friday and Casper Natrona (1-2, 2-11) on Saturday in 4A West Conference games.

The 4A boys ratings are as follows; 1. Kelly Walsh, 2. Gillette, 3. Rock Springs, 4. Sheridan, 5. Cheyenne East. Cheyenne Central and Evanston also received votes. Green River received no votes this week. The Wolves will have a chance to make some noise by hosting Natrona Friday and Kelly Walsh on Saturday.

Farson-Eden Pronghorns did not make it into this week’s 1A poll, but did receive votes. Burlington is the top 1A team this week followed by Kaycee, Little Snake River , Lingle-Ft. Laramie and Cokeville.

For the complete polls for all classes click here.