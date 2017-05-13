Tiger Boys And Girls Play for 4A Regional Soccer Titles Today

(Rock Springs, WY) – The Rock Springs Tiger boy’s soccer team will play for the 4A West Regional Championship this afternoon in Casper. Friday night the top seeded Tigers defeated Natrona 2-1 and will meet Kelly Walsh, a 2-0 winner over Green River on Friday, in the title match this afternoon at 3:00 pm. Green River will play for third place this morning at 11:00 am against Natrona.

In the girl’s tournament, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers scored a 2-1 win over rival Green River Friday afternoon in the semi-finals. The win puts the Lady Tigers into today’s championship final match against Jackson, a 3-2 shootout winner over top seeded Kelly Walsh. The Lady Wolves will play for third place this morning against Kelly Walsh.

All teams playing today have qualified for next week’s State Tournament. Today’s results will determine seeding.