Tiger Boys Remain Third, Wolves Move Up In Latest 4A Soccer Poll

The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Poll was released today. In the boys poll the Rock Springs Tigers retain their third place rating, tied with Laramie. Cheyenne Central retains the number one spot with Campbell County number two. The Green River Wolves placed sixth in the poll.

In the girls poll, Rock Springs Lady Tigers received enough votes to place eighth. Green River did not receive any votes this week. Cheyenne East is again in the number one spot. Laramie moves up to number two with Campbell County number three.

To see the compete 4A and 3A WyoPrep.com soccer polls, click here.