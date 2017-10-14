Tiger Boys Second At Cross Country Regionals. Wolves Fourth.

Both Rock Springs and Green River Boy’s cross country teams competed in the 4A West Regional Cross Country Meet yesterday in Jackson. Lead by the first place finish of Parker Jones, the Tigers ended up in the runner-up position in the team standings with 62 points. Evanston won the event with 49 points. Green River tallied 88 points to finish fourth in the Varsity Boy’s team standings.

Those finishing in the top 20 for Rock Springs: 1st Parker Jones, 5th David Medina, Jayson Caudell 14th, Maricio Perez 17th.

Those finishing in the top 20 for Green River: Brayden Kovick 8th, Mrcos Valerio 16th, Christian Gayton 19th.

Those finishing in the top 20 for Evanston: Dawson Crofts 2nd, Weston Wiley 3rd, Tyrell Halladay 6th, Bradshaw Haack 18th

The 4A State Cross County Meet will be held next Saturday in Sheridan.