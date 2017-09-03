Tiger Cross County Team Competes In Idaho Meet

The Rock Tigers cross country team competed at the Soda Springs, Idaho Cardinal Classic on Saturday and finished 13th in the team standings. Eighteen teams competed in the event. Star Valley won the event.

The Tigers were led by Dominic McCall who finished in 60th place. Dylan Palacios finished 71st, Quinton Gordon 75th, Taden Morrell 88th, Jaeden Caranahan, 94th, Vance Madsen 105th, Erick Salcido 123rd, Thomas Murphy 131st and Zach Geffre 179th.