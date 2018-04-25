Tiger Soccer Takes Two In Evasnton

Both Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams posted victories yesterday in Evanston. The 4A West leading Lady Tigers ran their conference mark to 7-0 (11-1 overall) with a 4-0 win over Evanston (0-8, 2-11-2).

The Tiger boys team defeated the Red Devils 3-1 to up their conference mark to 5-2 (10-3 overall). With the loss Evanston falls to 0-6-0-2 in conference and 1-12-1 overall.

Both Rock Springs teams will travel to Jackson on Friday while Evanston will host Green River Friday afternoon.