Latest

Tiger Soccer Takes Two In Evasnton

TOPICS:

April 25, 2018

Both Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams posted victories yesterday in Evanston.  The 4A West leading Lady Tigers ran their conference mark to 7-0 (11-1 overall) with a 4-0 win over Evanston (0-8, 2-11-2).

Advertisement

The Tiger boys team defeated the Red Devils 3-1 to up their conference mark to 5-2 (10-3 overall).  With the loss Evanston falls to 0-6-0-2 in conference and 1-12-1 overall.

  

Both Rock Springs teams will travel to Jackson on Friday while Evanston will host Green River Friday afternoon.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Tiger Soccer Takes Two In Evasnton"

Leave a Reply