Tiger Tennis Loses Tough One To Cheyenne South

The Rock Springs Tiger Tennis team was in Cheyenne on Friday as they took on Cheyenne South.
The Tiger boys lost 4-1 . Below are the wyopreps.com results from the match.
#1 Singles: Brendan Lock (South) def. Cole Werdle 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles: John Prevedel (RS) def. Wyatt Ebben 6-1, 1-6, 7-6
#1 Doubles: Mark Hansen and Rueben Moyte (South) def. Aaron Goldmen and Clay Wells 6-3, 6-3
#2 Doubles: P.J. Vigil and Anthony Guzman (South) def. Gunner Hamblin and Ian Fletcher 1-6, 7-5, 7-5
#3 Doubles: Justin Valdez and Cam Bird (South) def. Colin McCray and Nick Allen 6-4, 6-4
The Tigers face off against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East today.
Results from the girls match was not available as of press time.
