Tiger Town Bash Tonight

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the fourth annual Tiger Town Bash. Set for Thursday, August 31, the Tiger Town Bash will showcase our TIGER PRIDE as our students head back to school; it’s also just days before the first home football game! The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and marching band will be performing and all clubs, organizations and groups are invited to set-up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black on Thursday and concessions will be available at the event.

The event will take place in the parking area along North Front this year to accommodate growing crowds. The 2017 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and the marching band, along with all of the participating clubs, will march down Edgar to North Front Street where festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The schedule includes:

4:45 pm Band and all fall sports/activities round up at the west parking lot.

Hall of Fame inductees will lead the parade in their vehicles

Band is first in line and football is last

5:05 pm All teams begin marching to Downtown Rock Springs.

This will now be located on North Front Street open parking lot

5:25 pm Mrs. Fletcher/Mr. Jassman intro Tiger Town Bash festivities

Intro all activities in attendance

Make introductory announcement about the Hall of Fame inductees

Band does Drum line

5:30 pm Intro Football/Coach Hastings

Speech about coming up game

Athletes speak to get students to attend

Tiger FB players do their pre-game cheer

5:40 pm Intro Volleyball/Coach Pyer

Speech about coming up game

Athletes speak about attending the game

Volleyball girls do a pre-game cheer

5:50 pm Intro Cheer/Coach Douchant

Speech form coach about the program

Athletes speak about how they are going to get students to attend events.

Team introduces crowd involving cheer

6:00 pm Intro Tennis/Coach Anderson

Upcoming events/program success

Athletes speech

Sport team cheer

6:10 pm Intro Band/Coach Redmond & Choir/Leesa Kuhlmann

Notify every one of their main home event(s)

Athletes speech

Team Cheer

6:20 pm Intro Hall of Fame Inductees

This will include inductee process and halftime bio recognition

All groups sing school song performed by RSHS band

6:40 pm Intro Speech & Debate Team

Explain what is Speech & Debate

Notify every one of their main home event

Team Cheer

6:50 pm Intro Dance/Coach Doak

Notify every one of their main competition & successes

Team Performs Dance

7:00 pm Intro Tiger Thespian activity group

Explain what is Tiger Thespian group

Notify every one of their main home event(s)

Team Cheer

7:10 pm Intro Golf/Coach Legerski

Notify every one of their schedule

Athletes speak of success

Team Cheer

7:20 pm Intro Swimming/Coach DeFauw

Coach Speaks

Players Speak

Team Cheer

7:30 pm Intro Cross Country/Coach Dekrey

Coach speaks of their event

Athletes speak of success

Team Cheer

7:40 pm Marching band starts assembling for departure back to school

Teams are still in groups

Return in the same order (football last)

* Hall of Fame (no host) meet & greet from 8-10pm (Park Hotel)

8:00 pm Students arrive at RSHS—students depart

The Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Inductees will march Downtown with the teams as well this year. Some will walk while others will be transported. They will be introduced at the event. After the Tiger Town Bash, a no host Meet and Greet will be held at the Park Until until 10:00 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend.

The Tiger Town Bash was introduced in 2014 by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA as a means of building community & school spirit while involving students in Downtown Rock Springs.