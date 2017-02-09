Tigers #1 in 4A Basketball Poll. Lady Tigers Back In 4A Poll. Lady Pronghorns #2 in 1A.

The Rock Springs Tigers not only knocked off number one rated Casper Kelly Walsh last Friday night, but they have also taken over the Trojans number one spot in this week’s WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media 4A Basketball Poll.

The 9-5 Tigers, 5-0 in the 4A West, were rated number three before their home wins last weekend over Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona. They have won their last five games. Kelly Walsh (11-3) falls to number two in this week’s ratings with Sheridan (8-8) number three, Gillette (10-7) number four and Evanston (9-8) and Cheyenne South (10-6) number tied for number five. Green River did not receive any votes this week.

In the 4A Girls poll, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers moved back into the ratings at number five after their win over Kelly Walsh and a narrow loss to number three Casper Natrona. They Lady Tigers are 2-3 in the 4A West conference and 10-4 overall. Gillette (15-2) is still this week’s number one followed by Cheyenne East (13-2), Casper Natrona (10-5) and Laramie (12-4) number four. Green River did not receive any votes this week.

The Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns won a couple of road games last week and hold on to the number two spot in this week’s 1A Girls Poll. St. Stephens (8-3) is still number one followed by Farson-Eden (16-2), Encampment (13-4), Little Snake River (14-3) and Lingle-Ft. Laramie (7-9).

