Tigers 4A Season Ends, Pinedale Eliminated in 3A State Tournament

Despite 32 points from senior Nick McMurtrey, the Rock Springs Tigers basketball season ended Friday with a 81-75 loss to Cheyenne East in a loser out game at the 4A Boys Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournament in Casper. The Tigers went 0-2 at the tournament and finished the 2017/18 season with a 14-12 record.

East (19-9) advances to the Consolation Championship were they will meet Casper Natrona (8-18), a 73-65 winner over Cheyenne Central (14-14).

In other 4A boys games today, Casper Kelly Walsh (11-14) will meet Evanston (20-5) in the third place game. Evanston lost 72-58 to Campbell County. Campbell County (18-10) will play Sheridan (20-7) for the 4A title after the Broncs defeated Casper Kelly Walsh 55-44 in overtime.

In the 3A Boys Tournament, Worland (11-14) ended Pinedale’s (14-14) season 65-55. Worland will meet Lander, a 74-63 winner over Newcastle (15-9), for fifth place. Rawlins (18-8) and Riverton (18-8) will play for third place. Friday, Rawlins lost to Cody 43-41 and Riverton was defeated by Buffalo 68-47. Buffalo (24-4) and Cody (22-5) will meet for the 3A Boys Championship this evening.