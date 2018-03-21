Tigers and Lady Tigers Both In Top Five In High School Soccer Rankings

The WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Polls are out. In the 4A Boys rankings, the Rock Springs Tigers are rated number two behind top-rated Thunder Basin. Cheyenne Central, Jackson and Casper Kelly Walsh round out the top five. Green River did not receive any votes.

In the 4A Girls rankings, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers hold down the number four ranking. As in the 4A Boys ranking, Thunder Basin is again number one followed by Cheyenne Central and Campbell County with Cheyenne East at number five. Green River received no votes in this week’s poll.