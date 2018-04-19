Tigers And Lady Tigers Both Ranked Third In 4A Soccer Poll

This week’s WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Polls are out.

In the 4A Boys rankings, Rock Springs is number three this week behind Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central. Green River is ranked number nine. Casper Kelly Walsh is number four with Cheyenne East and Casper Natrona tied for the fifth spot.

Advertisement

In the 4A Girls Poll, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers are again number three behind Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin. Campbell County is number four with Casper Kelly Walsh gaining the number five position. Green River did not receive any votes in this weeks poll.

Advertisement

This Saturday both Rock Springs teams will visit Green River at Wolves Stadium.

To see the complete 4A and 3A Boys and Girls soccer polls, go to WyoPreps.com.