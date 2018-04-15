Tigers And Lady Tigers Dominate Home Track Meet

Both the Rock Springs girls and boys track teams dominated the scoring at Saturday’s 2018 Ted Schroder Track “Meet of Hope” which took place at Rock Springs High School.

The Lady Tigers finished in first place with 233 points followed by Pinedale with 116 points. Evanston was third with 111 points followed by H.E.M (49), Mountain View (47), Big Piney (43), Farson-Eden (27) and Saratoga (26).

In the boy’s competition, Rock Springs was again the runaway winner with 282 points followed by Evanston (112), Mountain View (89), H.E.M (50), Big Piney (48), Pinedale (47), Farson-Eden (36) and Saratoga (18).

Top three placers in each event:

Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1st – Favour Wanjoku (RS), 2nd – Taylar Scott (H.E.M), 3rd – Amy Campbell (H.E.M.)

Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1st – Selna Cudney (RS), 2nd – Favour Wanjoku (RS), 3rd – Taylar Scott (H.E.M)

Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1st – Bailee Radakovich (RS), 2nd – Shaunti Longfellow (RS), 3rd – Taylar Scott (H.E.M)

Girls 800 Meter Dash: 1st – Muriel Jones (Big Pieny), 2nd – Hanna Crockett (RS), 3rd – Reghan Worley (Evan)

Girls 1600 Meters: 1st – Hanna Shuler (RS), 2nd – Muriel Jones (Big Piney), 3rd – Lilly Williams (Evan)

Girls 3200 Meters: 1st – Charity Harmon (Mt View), 2nd -Scarlett Sisemore (RS), 3rd – Aurora Looney (Pinedale)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Haylee Hereford (Mt. View), 2nd – Tayler Groll (Evan), 3rd – Madison Friend (Pinedale)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Tayler Groll (Evan), 2nd – Jenae Ramirez (RS), 3rd – Gabby Hall (Evan)

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay: 1st – Pinedale, 2nd – Saratoga, 3rd – Evnaston

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay – 1st – Rock Springs, 2nd – Evanston, 3rd – Saratoga

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay: 1st – Big Piney, 2nd – Rock Springs, 3rd – Evanston

Girls 1600 Meter Sprint Medley: 1st – Rock Springs, 2nd – Evanston, 3rd – Pinedale

Girls High Jump: 1st Cali Pollastro (RS), 2nd – McKinley Boulter (Pinedale), 3rd – Madison Campbell (H.E.M.)

Girls Pole Vault: 1st – Tayler Groll (Evan), 2nd – Kelyn Hiatt (Evan), 3rd – Laya Lawrence (Mt. View)

Girls Long Jump: 1st – Favour Wanjoku (RS), 2nd – Selena Cudney (RS), 3rd – Anna Herber (Pinedale)

Girls Triple Jump: 1st – Favour Wanjoku (RS), Anna Herber (Pinedale), 3rd – Madison Friend (Pinedale)

Girls Shot Put: 1st – Courtney Smith (RS), 2nd – Hannah Mivshe (Pinedale), Emily Quiqley (RS)

Girls Discuss: 1st – Emily Quigley (RS), 2nd – Hannah Mivshek (Pinedale), 3rd – Courtney Smith (RS)

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1st – Jaeden Carnahan (RS), 2nd – Kerry Wheaton (Evan), 3rd – Erick Salcido (RS)

Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1st – Erick Salcido (RS), Jaeden Carnahan (RS), 3rd – Kerry Wheaton (Evan)

Boys 400 Meter Dash – 1st – Shane McGraw (H.E.M.), 2nd – Kody Smith (Evan), 3rd – Gabe Morris (Evan)

Boys 800 Meter Run: 1st – David Medina (RS), 2nd – Damon Longfelow (RS), 3rd – Lain Mitchelson (F-E)

Boys 1600 Meter Run: 1st – Jayson Caudell (RS), 2nd – Jackson Snell (Pinedale), 3rd – Cason Jones (F-E)

Boys 3200 Meter Run: 1st – Travis Harmon (Mt View), 2nd – Kadyn Druce (RS), 3rd – Taden Morrell (RS)

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Briggin Bluemel (Mt View), 2nd – Cole Goich (RS), 3rd – Conor McGraw (H.E.M.)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Zane Meisner (Big Piney), 2nd – Erick Salcido (RS), 3rd – Cole Goich (RS)

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay: 1st – Rock Springs, 2nd – Evanston, 3rd – Evanston #2

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay: 1st – Rock Springs, 2nd – Rock Springs #2, 3rd – Evanston

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay: 1st – Rock Springs, 2nd – Pinedale, 3rd – Big Piney

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley: 1st – Big Piney, 2nd – Evanston, 3rd – Rock Springs

Boys High Jump: 1st – Seth McDonald (Evan), Samuel Schnieder (Sara), 3rd – Derek Lionberger (RS)

Boys Pole Vault: 1st – Harlan Benedict (Mt View), 2nd – Adam Willoughby (Big Piney), 3rd – Brandon Vitt (Mt. View)

Boys Long Jump: 1st – Seth McDonald (Evan), 2nd – Hunter Hanson (RS), Seth Hymas (RS)

Boys Triple Jump: 1st – Hunter Hanson (RS), 2nd – Jason Stoddard (Mt. View), 3rd – Aaron Stewart (Pinedale)

Boys Shot Put: 1st – Jonathan Anderson (Mt. View), 2nd – Zach Geffre (RS), 3rd – Matthew Geary (Evan)

Boys Discuss: 1st – Zach Geffre (RS), 2nd – Derek Lionberger (RS), 3rd – Kimball Madsen (Mt View)