Tigers And Lady Tigers Play Home Soccer Matches Today

March 20, 2018

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers will play host to Jackson this afternoon in 4A high school soccer.  The Lady Tigers will host Jackson at 2:00 p.m. with the Tigers versus Jackson scheduled to follow around 4:00 p.m.  Both matches will be played at the Rock Springs Junior High Field.

The Lady Tigers enter today’s match with a 1-1-0 mark and three points in the 4A West standings while Jackson is 1-1-1 with four conference points.

The Tigers are a perfect 2-0-0 on the year while Jackson is 2-1-0. Both teams are tied for the lead in the 4A standing with six points.

 

