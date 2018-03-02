Tigers And Lady Tigers Secured State Tournament Berths

The Rock Springs Tigers Noah Spence hit a basketball with 12 seconds in the game to propel the Tigers to a 49-47 win over Jackson in the 4A West Regional Tournament in Jackson. The win not only advances the 13-9 Tigers into today’s regional semi-final game against Casper Kelly Walsh (10-11), but also gives the Tigers a berth in next week’s 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament in Casper. The Tiger/Kelly Walsh game is scheduled for 5:30 today.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers also were first game winners yesterday, 62-47 over host Jackson. With the win, the Lady Tigers also earn a spot in the 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament next week. Today in the regional semi-final, Rock Springs (12-10) will meet Casper Kelly Walsh (17-4) at 7:00 p.m.

Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning around 5:15 p.m.