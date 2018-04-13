Lady Tigers And Lady Wolves Soccer Teams Travel To Casper While Boys Host Casper Today And Saturday

Both the girls Rock Springs and Green River High School soccer teams will be in Casper today and Saturday while the boy’s teams play host to the two Casper schools.

Advertisement

Today the Green River boys (1-1, 5-2-1), fresh off their 1st place finish at last weekend’s win at the Green River Tournament, will take on Casper Natrona (3-0, 6-1-1) at Wolves Stadium. The first roll is set for 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lady Wolves (1-1, 4-4) will battle the Lady Mustangs. (1-2, 1-4-1) in Casper.

Rock Springs boys (3-0, 8-1) will play host to Casper Kelly Walsh (2-1, 5-2-1) while the Lady Tigers will be in Casper taking on the Lady Trojans girls (3-0, 5-2-1) in a battle for first place in the conference standings.

Tomorrow the teams will switch opponents.