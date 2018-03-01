Tigers And Wolves Basketball Teams Look To Qualify For State Today

Rock Springs and Green River High Schools basketball teams will begin play today at the 4A West Regional Tournament in Jackson. All four teams are in “must win” situations as losses today and tonight would mean their seasons come to an end.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers (11-10) will meet Jackson (5-15) at 4:00 p.m. with the Tiger boys (12-9) also playing Jackson (7-13) at 8:30 p.m. Both of those games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The Green River Wolves boys and girls will both take on Casper Natrona teams. The Green River boys (14-7) open play against the Mustangs (5-16) at 5:30 p.m. with the Lady Wolves (6-16) and Natrona (12-9) game at 7:00 p.m.

All teams that win today and tonight will earn berths in next week’s 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament.