Tigers And Wolves Soccer Teams Travel To Casper Today And Saturday

Both the boys and girls Rock Springs and Green River High School soccer teams will be in Casper today and Saturday.

Today the Green River boys (1-1, 5-2-1), fresh off their 1st place finish at last weekend’s win at the Green River Tournament, will take on Casper Natrona (3-0, 6-1-1). Meanwhile the Lady Wolves (1-1, 4-4) will battle the Lady Mustangs. (1-2, 1-4-1).

Rock Springs boys (3-0, 8-1) will be at Casper Kelly Walsh (2-1, 5-2-1) while the Lady Tigers will take on the Lady Trojans girls (3-0, 5-2-1) in a battle for first place in the conference standings.

Tomorrow the teams will switch opponents.