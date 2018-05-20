Two Lady Tigers Win State Championships As Track Teams Complete Season

The 2018 track and field season for Rock Springs and Green river came to a conclusion on Saturday at the 4A Wyoming State High School Track and Field Meet in Casper. The highlight of the day for local teams was Lady Tigers’ Favour Wanjoku, Triple Jump, and Bailee Radakovich, 400 Meter Dash, winning state titles.

The final team tallies had the Rock Springs Lady Tigers finishing fourth in the team race with 93.5 points. Cheyenne Central won the Girls division with 120 points. Laramie (101 points) was second with Sheridan (97.5 points) third. Green River Lady Wolves finished in 10th place with 22 points.

In the Boys teams race, Rock Springs finished sixth with 64.5 points. Laramie won the championship with 122 points. Sheridan was second (97.5 points) and Kelly Walsh third (94.5 points). The Green River Wolves finished 11th with 14 points.

Local highlights from Saturday’s competition:

Boys Discuss Finals: 3rd Zach Geffre (RS), 4th David Martinez (GR)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Final: 6th Mariyah Brady (GR)

Boys 100 Meter Hurdles Final: 7th Cole Goich (RS)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Final: 8th Erick Salcido (RS)

Girls Triple Jump Finals: 1st State Champion Favour Wanjoku (RS)

Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals: 1st State Champion Bailee Radakovich (RS)

Boys 400 Meter Dash Finals: 5th Kyle Cacho (GR), 6th Damon Longfellow (RS)

Girls 1600 Meter Finals: 5th Shaunti Longfellow (RS), 6th Hanna Shuler (RS)

Boys 1600 Meters Finals: 5th Parker Jones (RS), 6th David Medina (RS)

Girls 200 Meter Dash Finals: 7th Selena Cudney (RS), 8th Favour Wanjoku (RS)

Girls 4 x 400 Meter Relay: 5th Rock Springs (Shaunti Longfellow, Jenae Ramirez, Hanna Shuler, Bailee Radakovich)

Boys 4 x 100 Meter Relay: 5th Rock Springs (Hunter Hanson, Jaeden Carnahan, Parker Jones, Damon Longfellow)