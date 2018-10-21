Tigers and Wolves Wrap Up Cross Country Season At State Meet. Red Devils Win Title

The Evanston boys cross country team won their first Wyoming State Cross County Championship Saturday in Sheridna. The Red Devils scored 39 team points to easily out distance second place Cheyenne Central (90 points). Laramie was third with 99 points, followed by Sheridan (120), Casper Natrona (129), Rock Springs (135), Casper Kelly Walsh (181), Cheyenne East (195), Thunder Basin (225), Green River (252), Cheyenne South (260) and Campbell County (308).

Top Boys area runners finishing in the top 25:

Weston Wiley, Evanston – 1st

Dawson Crofts, Evanston – 4th

Dallin Cardon, Evanston – 5th

Marcos Valerio, Green River – 7th

David Medina, Rock Springs – 8th

Jayson Caudell, Rock Springs – 12th

Bradshaw Haack, Evanston – 13th

Robert Gomez, Evanston – 16th

Logan Hun, Evanston – 24th

In the 4A Girls competition, Casper Natrona won the team state crown with 70 points. Cheyenne Central was second with 91 points with Evanston third at 94 points. Other team scores include Laramie (99), Sheridan (113), Rock Springs (114), Casper Kelly Walsh (186), Tjhunder BAsin (219), Campbell County (228), Cheyenne South (254) and Cheyenne East (256). Green River did not have enough runners to compete in the team competition.

Top Girls area runners finishing in the top 25:

Heidi Barton, Evanston – 3rd

Shaunti Longfellow, Rock Springs – 10th

Hannah Shuler, Rock Springs – 13th

Reghan Worley, Evanston – 14th

Lilly Williams, Evanston – 20th

Syd Shannon, Rock Springs – 24th

Top Green River runner: Kasia Arnell – 30th