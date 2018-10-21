Tigers and Wolves Wrap Up Cross Country Season At State Meet. Red Devils Win Title

The Evanston boys cross country team won their first Wyoming State Cross County Championship Saturday in Sheridna. The Red Devils scored 39 team points to easily out distance second place Cheyenne Central (90 points). Laramie was third with 99 points, followed by Sheridan (120), Casper Natrona (129), Rock Springs (135), Casper Kelly Walsh (181), Cheyenne East (195), Thunder Basin (225), Green River (252), Cheyenne South (260) and Campbell County (308).
Top Boys area runners finishing in the top 25:
Weston Wiley, Evanston – 1st
Dawson Crofts, Evanston – 4th
Dallin Cardon, Evanston – 5th
Marcos Valerio, Green River – 7th
David Medina, Rock Springs – 8th
Jayson Caudell, Rock Springs – 12th
Bradshaw Haack, Evanston – 13th
Robert Gomez, Evanston – 16th
Logan Hun, Evanston – 24th
In the 4A Girls competition, Casper Natrona won the team state crown with 70 points. Cheyenne Central was second with 91 points with Evanston third at 94 points. Other team scores include Laramie (99), Sheridan (113), Rock Springs (114), Casper Kelly Walsh (186), Tjhunder BAsin (219), Campbell County (228), Cheyenne South (254) and Cheyenne East (256). Green River did not have enough runners to compete in the team competition.
Top Girls area runners finishing in the top 25:
Heidi Barton, Evanston – 3rd
Shaunti Longfellow, Rock Springs – 10th
Hannah Shuler, Rock Springs – 13th
Reghan Worley, Evanston – 14th
Lilly Williams, Evanston – 20th
Syd Shannon, Rock Springs – 24th
Top Green River runner: Kasia Arnell – 30th
