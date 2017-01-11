Tigers Back In Top Five Of 4A Basketball Poll. Wolves Also Receive Votes

The Rock Springs Tigers boys basketball team has not played a game since December 16th, but that didn’t stop them from rising in this week WyoPreps.com 4A Boys Basketball Poll. The Tiger (3-4) find themselves in the fifth position.

Casper Kelly Walsh (6-1) retains the top spot with Gillette (5-5) number two. Cheyenne East (6-5) and Cheyenne South (6-3) round out the top five. The Green River Wolves (4-3) garnered enough votes to finish eighth in this week’s poll. To see the entire WyoPreps Boys Basketball Poll for all classes click here.

Both Rock Springs and Green River will end their non-conference part of the season on the road this weekend. Tigers will travel to Laramie on Friday and Cheyenne South Saturday afternoon. Green River will be at Cheyenne South Friday night and Laramie Saturday afternoon.