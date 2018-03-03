Tigers Basketball Into 4A West Regional Finals, Lady Tigers Play For Third Place





The Rock Springs Tigers basketball team finds themselves in the championship game of the 4A West Regional Finals. Last night the Tigers, seeded #3 in the tournament, defeated the #2 seed Casper Kelly Walsh 49-48 to advance to today’s championship game against the #1 seed, Evanston who defeated Casper Natrona 68-63.

The Tigers trailed the Trojans the entire game until there was less than a minute to play. Rock Springs would take their only lead of the game on a Derek Lionberger basket off a stolen inbound pass. The Tigers’ first lead would hold up to be the final score, 49-48.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 14-9 on the season. Rock Springs is hoping that the third time will be the charm today against Evanston (18-4) who won the two prior meetings this season. The Tigers/Evanston game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning around 2:15 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers offense went cold Friday night as they lost to #1 seeded Casper Kelly Walsh 47-39. The loss will puts the Lady Tigers, 12-11 against Casper Natrona, 13-10, in the third place game. The Lady Trojans lost to #2 seed Evanston, 47-41, in the other semi-final game.

The Lady Tigers/Casper Natrona game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 9:45 a.m. with tip-off at 10.00 a.m.