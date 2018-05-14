Tigers Boys And Girls Second AT 4A Regional Track Meet.

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys and girls track teams competed in Jackson over the weekend at the 4A West Regional Track Meet. Qualifiers will now move on to this week’s 4A State Track and Field Meet to be held at Casper Kelly Walsh High School.

Advertisement

In the team results, the Tiger boys finished with 131 team points to finish second to Casper Kelly Walsh (188 points). The Green River Wolves finished sixth with 48 points.

In the girls competition, Rock Springs was again second with 143.50 points behind Casper Natrona’s 185.50 points. Green River was sixth with 44 points.

Area 4A West Regional Event Champions:

Girls 400 Meter Dash – Selena Cudney (RS)

Girls 800 Meters – Bailee Radakovich (RS)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles – Mariyah Brady (GR)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles – Jenae Ramirez (RS)

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay – Green River

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay – Rock Springs

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay – Rock Springs

Girls 1600 Meter Sprint – Rock Springs

Girls High Jump – Erika Wilson (GR)

Advertisement

Girls Long Jump – Selena Cudney (RS)

Girls Triple Jump – Favour Wanjoku (RS)

Boys 800 Meters – David Medina (RS)

Boys 1600 Meters – David Medina (RS)

Boys 4X400 Meter Relay – Rock Springs

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay – Rock Springs

Boys 1600 Meter Sprint Medley – Rock Springs

Boys Shot Put – Nick Boldt (GR)