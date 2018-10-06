Tigers Drop Road Game Against Thunder Basin

The Rock Springs Tigers dropped to 3-4 on the season after a tough road loss to the Thunder Basin Bolts 51-12. The Bolts go to 6-1 on the season after dominating offense, defense and special teams. This was the Tigers second straight trip to Gillette after a 22-0 win against Campbell County last week.

The Bolts started the game with a TD pass after a long punt return. The Tigers got in the end zone after a good drive with a one yard touchdown run from Landon Toth. A missed extra point made the game 7-6. After the touchdown Thunder Basin took over for the rest of the game. Thunder Basin went on a scoring spree scoring in a multitude of ways. The Bolts went on to score two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, one punt return for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown. The Tigers scored right before the game concluded with a 10 yard touchdown pass by Justis Reese to Nick Faigl.

Special teams hurt the Tigers allowing a 56 yard punt return for touchdown. Thunder Basin had two separate long punt returns that led to touchdowns as well. The Tigers fumbled on a kick return that also led to a Thunder Basin touchdown.

The Tigers kids continued fight being down by over 40 in the fourth quarter. The Tigers continue to battle for playoff position with just two games left in the season.

The Tigers will be back at home next Friday when they face the Cheyenne East Thunderbird’s.